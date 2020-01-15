Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,398,000 after buying an additional 608,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after buying an additional 555,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.