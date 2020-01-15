XEL (XEL) Market Cap Hits $483,166.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, XEL has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $483,166.00 and $1,374.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

