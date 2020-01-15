Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,234 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises about 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.90.

XLNX stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,940. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

