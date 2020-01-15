Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,167. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

