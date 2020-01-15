Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,556. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PC Tel during the third quarter worth $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PC Tel by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in PC Tel by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PC Tel by 79.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Tel during the third quarter worth $288,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

