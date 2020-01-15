Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post sales of $115.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.30 million. ATN International posted sales of $107.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $443.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.11 million to $443.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $504.80 million, with estimates ranging from $488.12 million to $521.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities began coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ATN International by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATN International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $890.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.29. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $79.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.