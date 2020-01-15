Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.56. Navios Maritime Partners reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.84.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.