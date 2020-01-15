Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

SDC traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 33,146,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,059,730. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $278,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $6,806,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $10,410,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

