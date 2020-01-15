Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:FCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

