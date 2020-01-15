Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

RUSHA opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

