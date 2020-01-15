Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.08 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cinedigm an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CIDM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 74,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,089. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinedigm will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.