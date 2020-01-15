Zacks: Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fanhua an industry rank of 16 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

FANH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4,537.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

