Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCFT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 69,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,204. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

