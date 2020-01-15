Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Hold

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $$40.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.07. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 216.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

