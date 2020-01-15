Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSTI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.