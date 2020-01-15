Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,211. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 904,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Regulus Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 4.36% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.