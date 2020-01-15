Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) to Hold

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Separately, TheStreet raised VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VirTra Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

VTSI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.11. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

