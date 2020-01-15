Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) to Sell

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FirstEnergy have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Currently, the company is reporting as a fully-regulated utility. The company affirmed its long-term compound annual operating earnings growth projection in the range of 6-8% from 2018 through 2021. In Ohio, the company has started to implement its $516-million three-year Grid Modernization program. The company is focused on lowering emission levels and has undertaken initiatives for the same. It is focused on lowering emission levels and has undertaken initiatives for the same. However, the risks of unplanned outages, unexpected delay in completion of the ongoing capital project and stringent regulatory norms are headwinds. High debt level does not bode well for FirstEnergy. Interest expenses in the third quarter increased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 155,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

