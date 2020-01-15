Zacks Investment Research Lowers Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Strong Sell

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SC. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,916,000 after buying an additional 934,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 197,985 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.