Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Buy

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $392.34 million, a PE ratio of -74.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 83.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 679,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 343,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 116.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 224,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 210.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 319,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

