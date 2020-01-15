Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,099.64. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $873.40 and a 52-week high of $1,131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,080.49.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
