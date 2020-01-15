Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,650,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,010,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 98,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,099.64. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $873.40 and a 52-week high of $1,131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,080.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

