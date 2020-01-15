Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,685 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.5% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.43% of Zimmer Biomet worth $132,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,554,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,728. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

