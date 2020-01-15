Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

