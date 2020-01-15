Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.43.

ZUMZ stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $7,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

