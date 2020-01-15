Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

ZYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

ZYNE stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $132.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 4.56. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

