-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Sophiris Bio posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

SPHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

SPHS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.61. Sophiris Bio has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

