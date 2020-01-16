-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 2,105,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $540,186.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,558.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

