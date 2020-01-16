$0.15 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $807,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,686,505 shares of company stock worth $58,265,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

