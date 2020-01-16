$0.21 EPS Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.28. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.76.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 154,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.