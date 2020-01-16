-$0.45 EPS Expected for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.39). Immunomedics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

