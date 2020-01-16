-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 498,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 5,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,346. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $478.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.