-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 50.3% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,488,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 498,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 5,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,346. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $478.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

