-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on APTX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

APTX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.19. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,000. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

