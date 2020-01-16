-$1.21 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 59,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

