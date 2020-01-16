$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.94. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings per share of $4.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

