1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $12,802,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth $5,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

