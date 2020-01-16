$119.05 Million in Sales Expected for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $119.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Calix posted sales of $115.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $423.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $423.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $454.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.50 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.39. 154,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $463.34 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

