$149.15 Million in Sales Expected for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will post $149.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $148.30 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $159.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $579.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.60 million to $588.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $601.50 million, with estimates ranging from $577.29 million to $625.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FARM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. 42,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.30. Farmer Bros has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

