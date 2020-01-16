$150.75 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $150.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $124.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $638.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 20,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $114,675.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,029.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,014 in the last 90 days. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.