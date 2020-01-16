1pm plc (LON:OPM) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.36

1pm plc (LON:OPM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OPM opened at GBX 32.71 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.37. The company has a market cap of $29.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. 1PM has a 52-week low of GBX 21.13 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68).

In related news, insider Ronald Russell bought 68,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,985.64 ($26,289.98).

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

