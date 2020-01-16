$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 10,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,189. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

