2,538 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.41.

Shares of MELI opened at $659.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.85 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $322.82 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.