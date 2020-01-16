$303.79 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post sales of $303.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $309.27 million. Umpqua reported sales of $304.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

UMPQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

