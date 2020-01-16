$36.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $36.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the highest is $36.60 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth $234,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth $287,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

