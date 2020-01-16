3,897 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 298.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,770,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.