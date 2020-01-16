$391.05 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) to announce $391.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $383.57 million and the highest is $397.21 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $452.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,862. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

