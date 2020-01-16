3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDD. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 163.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 3,105,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,200. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

