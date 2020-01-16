3DCoin Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $1,689.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

