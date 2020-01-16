3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 604.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

