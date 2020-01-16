3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

