3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

MMM opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

